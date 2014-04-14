In an effort to out-do colleagues and stay at the top of their game, lawyers, doctors, entrepreneurs, and other professionals work crazy hours, remain plugged in and forego vacations.

While examples such as a 21-year-old investment bank intern from the U.K. dying after working three straight days without sleep, or the 32-year-old California lawyer who died after working 80 to 100 hours a week are extreme, professionals often sacrifice time, health, and family to get ahead.

Emma Seppala, associate director of the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research at Stanford University, recently examined this issue for Psychology Today, and advocates doing something different.

What if, she asks, the secret to exceptional productivity wasn’t working crazy hours, but time spent relaxing and volunteering? Here are three suggestions to become more productive, without actually doing more work:

How many times have you been in the shower or watching TV, and an idea or solution to a problem popped into your head, seemingly out of nowhere? “The trick to self-mastery actually lies in the opposite of control–effortlessness, relaxation, and well-being,” Seppala says.

“Control is fatiguing, while brain imaging research shows that relaxation is not only restorative but actually leads [to] enhanced memory and facilitated intellectual understanding,” she says. In other words, while you’re participating in relaxing activities, your brain is still processing. “It’s important that the brain has had time to relax, restore, and reflect,” Seppala notes.

Other research suggests that you’re more creative when you’re tired (at night for early birds and in the morning for night owls). Seppala says by scheduling in time for activities you enjoy, just as you would other important tasks, you’ll be more efficient.