Matthew Weiner On Advertising, Social Media, And The Eternal Nature of Storytelling

Sunday night marks the start of the final season of Mad Men, which will play out in two parts–seven episodes now, seven next spring. And Matthew Weiner is deep in it. The series’ creator is prepping to shoot the ninth episode while he and his writing staff are also breaking stories for the final three, which will finish filming in June.

Matthew Weiner Photo by Michael Yarish, AMC Networks

“It’s kind of like graduating college and not having a job,” Weiner says of the emotions that are stirred up as actors and directors wrap their work. “Scott Hornbacher is directing his final episode. An actor comes up to [him] and says, ‘This is the last time you’re going to direct me’ and ‘You did my first show here,’ and all of a sudden it hits you.”

It’s a lot of change at once for Weiner, who wrote the pilot 14 years ago, before his successful run as a writer on The Sopranos. Even Marten, the eldest of his four sons, who plays Sally’s friend Glen on Mad Men, is heading off to college in the fall. And Kiernan Shipka was six years old when Weiner cast her as Sally Draper. “Now, she’s described as a starlet,” says Weiner, in awe. “She feels like my kid to me in many ways, especially the pride I feel.”

Here, Weiner speaks with Co.Create once again about anticipating the end and reflects on the scale of the show’s storytelling and its theme of crafting your own narrative.





Mad Men may be set more than 40 years ago (no spoilers here on exactly when the new season is set), but it exists in the context of our changing world. “What’s really been interesting is you look at the period we’re writing about and the disappearance of radio as television rises,” says Weiner. “There’s a huge psychological change, an economic change, the war, political upheaval.” Weiner is acutely aware that so many of those changes coincide with what’s going on now.

He sees specific resonance between the advertising business of the show and the emergence of social media, which has blown up since the series debuted. “I love the idea that people tell their stories on social media. I love that there are what Norman Mailer called, ‘advertisements for myself.’” And yet, he’s skeptical. “I do feel that it’s a bit of a one-directional conversation, and that it may create loneliness. As we work in the writers’ room there are a lot of conversation about these things [being] eternal. Questions of identity, questions of presenting yourself: What are your ambitions? What are your aspirations?” Weiner suggests that the loneliness we can all feel online is reflected in the show’s main characters.