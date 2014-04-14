How Kona Ice Expanded Beyond Summer

While Tony Lamb thought his snow cone startup franchise, Kona Ice, would be a great seasonal business, but much to his surprise he found there was a way to sell a summer treat year-round.

“I always presented the company as a seasonal business and [told potential franchisees] if you’re looking for full-time employment, this isn’t it,” says Lamb. While the trucks franchisees purchased did a great job at outdoor sporting events and school festivals; once kids retreated indoors, they were put in park for three to four months.

A couple of years into the business, several franchisees told Lamb they were interested in turning their seasonal business into a full-time opportunity to extend their sales through the winter months. This meant bringing the snow cones indoors, something Lamb hadn’t considered in his original business plan.

His primary concern was how moving the business indoors would affect the Kona Ice experience. “Our business model is focused on presentation and speed of serving. We can serve 500 people and hour and we have a truck that looks like Disney World. We’d have to be able to duplicate that [to keep our branding],” says Lamb.

Franchisees weren’t the only ones craving more from Kona Ice. Simultaneous pressure from customers who also told Lamb they wanted the product to be available in the winter months at indoor sporting events and fundraisers forced him to re-evaluate the seasonality of his business.

Over the next 18 months, Lamb invested over $100,000 in R&D to come up with this new revenue channel. He researched complimentary businesses that would winterize Kona-Ice’s menu, only to come to the realization that it was snow cones that the customers wanted.