What Happened To Mad Men’s Social Status?

The saga of Don Draper is starting its long walk into the sunset as the first part of its seventh and final season airs on April 13th. It’s the beginning of the end for the award-winning cultural phenomenon that not only boosted sales of skinny ties and pomade, but also the collective ego of the advertising industry. Being romanticized by stellar story-telling and flawless production design can do that. And yet, why are we not more excited?

When Matthew Weiner’s epic character study of modern U.S. society disguised as an advertising period drama launched in 2007 it sparked a media frenzy, both in the coverage of the show and its stars but also the fan chatter online. But since then, the fervor has slowed its pace like Roger Sterling in a stairwell, particularly in the social media sphere, drowned out by the sword-swinging, zombie-killing, meth-cooking, president-humping competition like Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad and Scandal.





According to Nielsen, there were more than 1 million tweets sent about the season four finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead on March 30th, seen by 6.6 million people, and more than 300,000 sent about the recent season four premiere of Game of Thrones, seen by 6 million people. Last June, there were just 52,000 tweets sent about Mad Men’s season six finale. Not exactly encouraging in the age of second screen viewing.

Of course, that episode also attracted 2.7 million viewers, the show’s most ever for a finale. By comparison, Breaking Bad‘s season four finale netted a similar 2.9 million viewers. But unless Draper & Co. step up their social game, don’t expect the show to reach the dizzying heights of Walter White– whose series finale was watched by over 10 million people– or their AMC brethren The Walking Dead. The zombie apocalypse-set show has such a devoted and engaged audience that even its post-episode talkshow The Talking Dead had more than 6 million viewers after the show’s season four mid-season finale. By the simplest social accounting, Mad Men is not on the same scale as its contemporaries– Game of Thrones has 1.2 million Twitter followers, Walking Dead, 2.4 million, compared to Mad Men‘s 183,000.

The social stats imply the momentum behind some of Mad Men‘s contemporaries is much stronger, despite the actual content and quality of the show arguably being equal or better. But what accounts for the social disparity–and does it matter, in terms of how Mad Men is, and will be, viewed in the pantheon of TV dramas?





Jason Sullivan, managing director of Publicis Seattle says Mad Men‘s lack of social cache right now is two-fold. “For one, it’s later in its life cycle compared to Game of Thrones and Walking Dead so part of it might be fatigue,” says Sullivan. “Second, Mad Men used to be really good at social, with the Mad Men Yourself type stuff, but it’s been hard to keep up that momentum because of the content. When you think of Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad or Walking Dead, there’s an intensity to them that actually spurs on that impassioned group of fans. You have zombies, a fantasy world, a chemistry teacher-turned-meth kingpin. In Mad Men, they’re more real people and it’s definitely lowest on the escapism scale. Sure people really like Don Draper, but there isn’t quite the fever for what’s going to happen next as there is for the other shows. It’s a bit unfair to judge Mad Men in this context. It’s like asking what you like better between a pair of Keds or the newest Nike flywire running shoe.” Indeed, as show creator Matthew Weiner has made clear, Mad Men’s drama is of a smaller, more human nature, not the stuff of OMFG moments that make for Twitter explosions.

Ricardo Diaz, director of digital at Los Angeles-based agency Zambezi, says the show’s dynamic doesn’t lend itself to the kind of jaw-dropping moments and layered storylines seen elsewhere week after week that spurs some of the more animated conversations on Facebook or Twitter. “Its social presence is set up in a way that encourages audiences to simply like and share,” says Diaz. “Twitter lives for the kind of nail-biting week-to-week drama Mad Men is not, and it would seem that AMC understands this truth. Showing restraint with social media efforts may not necessarily be a bad thing if it means staying true to their brand.”