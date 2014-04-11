Alison Brie And Adam Scott Throw A Party For Smirnoff

Spring is here and with warmer weather comes a great excuse to throw a party. But what kind of drinks will you serve? What’s the music going to be like? Who’s on the guest list? All these questions and more are addressed by actors Adam Scott and Alison Brie as they walk us through their own party extravaganza.





Smirnoff and agency 72andSunny created a three-minute web piece but also broke it down to five separate videos representing the different stages of party–the store, the bouncer, the mixologist, the VIP area, the ride home and the day after.

It’s a fun piece, with a guest list that includes ladies, gentlemen, models, hand models, beardo, beardo’s wingman, super deep-V T-shirt guy, double denim guy, and more. We also learn that it takes seven years of mixology school in Stockholm to deconstruct a martini and the perfect vibe for any party can be summed up in three words: “Ralph Macchio‘s birthday.”



