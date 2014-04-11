5 Free Apps For Dealing With Your Overflowing Inbox

Email: It’s the first thing we look at in the morning and the last thing we check at night . For better or worse, it follows us everywhere, pinging for attention. If that sounds hauntingly familiar, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

The quest for a better mail app continues with Mailbox for Android. So until we move to France, these apps give a few options for how you deal with the inbox beast.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

CloudMagic (Android and iPhone)

Pretty and functional, it’s no wonder that CloudMagic was nominated for a Webby in Best Visual Design – Function. The fact that it syncs with Mailchimp, Evernote and more make it a one-stop app. It’s a few years old, but continually adding new features (like Cards, in the video below). It’s a little hard to believe they’re still giving this one away.

AquaMail (Android)

This one simply gets the job done with up to two email clients (work and personal, perhaps) and syncs with several other productivity apps.