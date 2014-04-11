5 Free Apps For Dealing With Your Overflowing Inbox

Email: It’s the first thing we look at in the morning and the last thing we check at night. For better or worse, it follows us everywhere, pinging for attention. If that sounds hauntingly familiar, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
The quest for a better mail app continues with Mailbox for Android. So until we move to France, these apps give a few options for how you deal with the inbox beast.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
CloudMagic (Android and iPhone)
Pretty and functional, it’s no wonder that CloudMagic was nominated for a Webby in Best Visual Design – Function. The fact that it syncs with Mailchimp, Evernote and more make it a one-stop app. It’s a few years old, but continually adding new features (like Cards, in the video below). It’s a little hard to believe they’re still giving this one away.
AquaMail (Android)
This one simply gets the job done with up to two email clients (work and personal, perhaps) and syncs with several other productivity apps.
“The smart app for power users,” myMail manages more accounts than the others, with a modern, primary-colorful design. The best part of this app looks to be the image integration–opening attached photos easily.
K-9 Mail (Android)
This one is unique because it so eagerly welcomes developers to contribute. “K-9 is focused on making it easy to chew through large volumes of email,” the release notes promise. Bless the app that can do just that.
Boomerang (Android)
An add-on specifically for Gmail, Boomerang lets you sort, swipe, and save messages for later. The whole point of the app, the “boomerang” feature, sets messages to resend later, so they hit your inbox when you’re ready to address them. Their promo video alone is worth a watch.