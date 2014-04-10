See Stephen Colbert Evolve From Sketch Comic To “Late Show” Host In These 10 Clips

At first, The Colbert Report did not seem a likely success. Sure, the eponymous host was funny as a correspondent on The Daily Show, but could his bizarro world Bill O’Reilly possibly work as the host of a nightly series? Not only did the show end up working, it launched Stephen Colbert as an arch comedic force, scoring a cluster of Emmys and bestselling books in the process. Colbert couldn’t remain in character forever, though, and now he’s ditching the blowhard persona in perhaps the best way possible: by taking over for David Letterman .

Photo Courtesy of Comedy Central

Though he seems like a natural choice now to fill the forthcoming Late Show void, after proving his enduring late-night appeal over nearly a decade of Report, Colbert had a long, winding road to get there. Here’s a look at all the formative stops he took along the way.

Colbert first began his fruitful relationship with Comedy Central in the sketch show, Exit 57, which ran for a single season in the mid-90s. It was the first major project he collaborated on with his creative partners Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinero, and it was typically wacky.

The writers room on The Dana Carvey Show was stocked with future superstars like Louis C.K., Steve Carrell, and Charlie Kaufman, in addition to Colbert. Of course it was promptly cancelled. In the clip below, however, you can see Colbert getting comfy behind a desk, foreshadowing his future.

When he wasn’t making short-lived TV shows, Colbert spent part of his time appearing in short comedy bits on Good Morning America that play, in retrospect, like an audition for The Daily Show.