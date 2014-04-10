This Kid Went To The Prom With Netflix

Asking someone to the prom can be a nerve-wracking experience, often accompanied by jittered mumbling and flop sweats. But not only did 17-year-old Muthana Sweis manage to get a traditional date to his junior prom, he also took Netflix.

Back in January, Sweis tweeted out an invite to the media company.

When he hit 1,000 retweets, he got his answer.

The brand gave the teenager three categories to make it a movie-themed date–pick a suit, a ride, and a driver. Somehow Sweis didn’t go for the Zoolander suit, and Breaking Bad camper driven by Katniss, instead choosing a tux from Skyfall, the ’55 Buick from Grease, and Danny from Grease as his driver.





It’s a cute story (Or is it sad that people want a corporate entity to attend a personal milestone? We can’t tell.) with a happy ending that not only shows just how tapped into its social audience Netflix is and made brand advocates out of Sweis and his friends, but also adapted nicely into a solid piece of brand content.