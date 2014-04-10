BlueBottle Cold Brew Coming To a Grocery Store Near You–In A Milk Carton

Unlike other mass produced cold coffee drinks, BlueBottle’s new grocery store variety of its New Orleans cold brew will taste like it came straight from the local coffee shop and be sold in an adorable milk carton, according to its CEO.

Most canned coffee ranges from “horrible to terrible” because it’s created in an industrial process like canned chili, Blue Bottle CEO James Freeman explained at Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored event, with one of the white and blue cartons sitting on the table in front of him.

The refreshing treat is already retailing in Whole Foods around the Bay Area and will show up in New York stores by May.

Customers can be sure the coffee isn’t made in some dismal chili factory. It’s brewed at the Fort Point Brewing Company in San Francisco’s Presidio and packaged at Clover Organic Farms.





“We’ve been really focused on making it taste good, and the partnership with Clover is just so natural,” Freeman told a local San Francisco blog. “They’ve been doing a great job for us, and they have a great distribution network.”