These Business Cards Reveal Side Jobs Of Iconic Movie Characters

The high water mark of pop culture business card moments once belonged to a famous scene from the film, American Psycho, but not anymore.





A new project shows what careers characters from well-known movies might have embarked on beyond their screen time. Created by Benedetto Papi and Edoardo Santamato from Italy-based agency, Invasione Creativa, the series sometimes engages in mere wordplay (one of the cards reads “Rosemary’s Babysitting”) and other times launches into fan fiction-esque character continuation, as when HAL 9000 is apparently rebooted after the end of 2001: A Space Odyssey, only to become the ultimate IT security. Papi and Santamato missed a real opportunity, though, by not having American Psycho’s Patrick Bateman go on to be a manufacturer of killer business cards or something.

Have a look at more of the business cards in the slides above.

H/t to My Modern Met