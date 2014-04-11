The Best Eye Candy From Milan Design Week [Updated]

Each April, designers from all of the world descend upon Milan to display their wares, from chairs to lamps and more. The bulk of it is market-ready furniture. But venture outside the official fairgrounds, and you’ll find a cornucopia of student exhibits, interactive installations, and conceptual products. Yours truly hit the pavement all week to bring you some of the best from Milan. (It likely goes without saying, but the magnitude of Milan Design Week means that we can’t see it all). Here’s a smattering of the impressive work I spotted, now updated to include the full week’s worth of traipsing through the city.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens