Sonos Integrates With Google Play Music, Hints At Its Future

Sonos is betting its future on software. Having already wowed consumers with its wireless, high-fidelity speaker system, the company is sharpening its focus on the apps people use to stream music and other audio content. Today, Sonos breaks out of its own mobile apps for the first time in the U.S. by launching a tight integration with Google Play Music .

The Android-only integration will let users stream music directly from the Google Play Music app to their Sonos speakers. Until now, one had to use the official Sonos app to pipe audio to their wireless speakers. With today’s update, Google Play is available as one of the many third-party content sources within the Sonos app, but it also works the other way around: Google Play Music users will be able to tap an icon and send the audio to Sonos automatically–not unlike AirPlay or Chromecast.

While the recently redesigned Sonos app sports a universal search function that works across music sources, it represents an our-way-or-the-highway approach that Sonos recognizes a need to move away from. That shift starts today.





“This is the beginning of a bigger idea that we’ve been working on for a very long time,” says Sonos cofounder Tom Cullen. “As all the music sources and controls move from a physical receiver with a bunch of knobs to a set of sources that live on the Internet controlled by an app, then a modern audio platform really needs to be able to play sounds from their sources.”

This is the first integration of its kind between Sonos and a U.S.-based music service. In 2012, Sonos launched a similar integration with QQ Music, a Chinese streaming service with over 50 million mobile music subscribers.

The Google-Sonos partnership might seem curious at first glance, given how new Google’s music streaming service is compared to household names like Spotify and Pandora. But while it’s a new entrant in a crowded space, Google Play Music has the might of Android’s install base behind it, and it shows: It was the fastest growing online music service in 2013, according to IFPI. The service’s growth has also been fueled by its international expansion–it’s now live in 25 countries–and its November 2013 launch on iOS.

“We wanted a way to bring Sonos into Google Play, in addition to bringing Google Play into Sonos,” says Paul Joyce, the product manager for Google Play Music.