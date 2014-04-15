How Did Wedding Dresses Get So Skanky?

How did brides go from wearing conservative petticoats to rebellious mini-dresses and to the even raunchier bling-studded princess-y gowns sought after by contemporary brides in Say Yes to the Dress?

Wedding Dresses 1775-2014, a new exhibition at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, offers some insight. It explores not only the history of bridal outfits, but the deeper implications around the cultural moment of any given dress. What’s revealed are our attitudes towards sex, love, and class.

The 70 or so confections on view range from antique society dresses to Ian Stuart’s Flower Bomb, with a drop-waist bodice and a skirt blossoming with flowers in tulle and lace. Also on show is Gwen Stefani’s pink-drenched Dior gown and burlesque superstar Dita Von Teese’s purple Vivienne Westwood number. Accessories are included, too, as are outfits worn by bridesmaids, grooms, and page boys.

Honiton lace wedding veil (detail), British, c.1850

Victoria and Albert Museum

“I wore a white satin dress, with a deep flounce of Honiton lace, an imitation of an old design,” wrote Queen Victoria, the ultimate trendsetter, in her diary after her 1840 wedding to Prince Albert. At the time, white was an unusual choice for brides, who tilted to more colorful gowns. “Before the 18th century, there were just a few isolated instances of royal brides wearing white,” exhibition curator Edwina Ehrman tells Co.Design.

After Victoria wore her white satin dress, white bridal get-ups caught on among the Victorian elite. As the monthly Godey’s Lady’s Book declared in 1850, “[A white dress] is an emblem of the purity and innocence of girlhood, and the unsullied heart she now yields to the chosen one.” And no traits were considered more important for Victorian women than purity and innocence, of course. But white was also a status symbol: “At a time when all washing had to be done by hand, white garments were very difficult to keep clean,” Ehrman says. “Only well-to-do-women could afford a dress that could be worn only infrequently or quickly discarded.”

Silk satin wedding dress designed by Charles James, London, 1934 Worn by Barbara ‘Baba’ Beaton for her marriage to Alec Hambro

Victoria and Albert Museum

The slinky, slim-hipped designs of the ’20s and ’30s, often made from richly beaded fabrics and bias-cut satin, drew inspiration from evening fashions and Hollywood glamor. The rise of photojournalism meant that society weddings were no longer viewed just by loved ones–they became feverishly publicized spectacles, with extravagant dresses as centerpieces. “The dress of society bride Margaret Whigham, worn in 1934, has real star quality, with dramatic medieval-style hanging sleeves,” Ehrman says. “It took 30 seamstresses six weeks to make and cost £52 at a time when a young woman was lucky to earn £1.50p a week.”