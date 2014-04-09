Now That’s Getting Them Early: Mitsubishi Gives Newborns Their First Ride Home

You know who’s concerned about safety? New parents. In the months leading up to a brand new human baby’s arrival there are coffee table corners being padded, breakables being moved to higher shelf locations, household cleaning products and other poisonous liquids put under lock and key (or at least an elastic band around the cupboard handle).

Once a newborn hits home, the baby-proofing transitions into things like making sure you hold its head up properly, not letting it sleep on its stomach, and waking up randomly in the middle of the night to check if it’s still breathing. Are some new parenting tactics born out of paranoia over actual danger? Of course. But car safety isn’t one of them.





The 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander was named an Insurance Institute of Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick and Mitsubishi and agency 180LA have launched a new campaign that uses that stellar safety record to pitch it as the perfect ride for new humans and their parents.

Dubbed “#FirstRide,” the campaign includes a series of web shorts about three New York City families who all faced their own unique challenges leading up to the first day of their child’s life, and gives them a ride home from the hospital.





In a statement, Mitsubishi Motors R&D engineer Jessica Robinson said, “Every day, thousands of newborns in New York City and around the nation leave hospitals in infant car seats and head home for the first, most important time. However, most people don’t realize that 73% of all child safety seats are not installed or used properly, nor do they consider the safety of the actual car driving them home.”





As new NYC parents, they should also get a brochure on the best techniques for flagging down help to get that stroller up and down the subway station stairs.