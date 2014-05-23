Generating Solar Power In Space May Be A Fantasy, But It’s A Good Fantasy

It may seem like a lot of work to collect solar energy in space, but there could be considerable advantages to doing it. For one, the sun never sleeps in high orbit, so energy is generated continuously. Space-based panels also aren’t vulnerable to weather and seasonal changes as on the ground.

More to the point, building a platform may not be as difficult as you think. It’s certainly possible. In 2011, the International Academy of Astronautics looked at three designs that can collect energy, convert it to beam-able form, and transmit it to Earth. It concluded: “Solar Power Satellites appear to be technically feasible as soon as the coming 10 to 20 years using technologies existing now in the laboratory.”

Several groups are now pursuing the idea. Here are three projects we came across recently:

IEEE Spectrum reports on the work of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. It’s long-term goal is to build a commercial one gigawatt system “weighing more than 10,000 metric tons and measuring several kilometers across.”





The Japanese have two designs, one that sits in stable position, another with two huge solar panels floating in formation. And the focus is on how on to transmit power wirelessly to Earth–the most difficult of all the challenges involved. Their proposed solution is to send microwaves using a “phase-adjusting” system. The rectifying antenna (a rectenna) sends a pilot signal from the ground. “As each individual antenna panel on the satellite received the pilot signal, it would calculate the necessary phases for its microwaves and adjust accordingly,” the IEEE piece explains.

JAXA hopes to do the “first microwave power transmission in space experiment” in 2018, with a 100 kilowatt demonstration in 2020. Its vision for the 2030s is massive rectenna receiving stations a few miles from major cities (say on a purpose-built island outside Tokyo).

“Arrays of rectennas would convert the microwave power to DC power with an efficiency greater than 80%. Then the DC power would be converted to AC and fed into the electrical grid.” the article says.