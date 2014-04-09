Should A Company’s Belief System Be “Open Allocation,” Too?

Today’s discussion : I may not believe in same-sex marriage, but my company does . Mozilla CEO Brendan Eich came under fire for supporting California’s Prop 8 before he became chief executive a few weeks ago. Then he abruptly resigned over the controversy . Should a CEO’s personal beliefs matter to an open allocation company, where authority and oversight are so minimal?

There are no two ways about it. Eich was right to step down. Even in an open allocation company like Mozilla, the beliefs of head employees do matter and can directly affect everyone in the community in awful ways. By donating to Proposition 8, Eich was indeed calling every LGBT employee at Mozilla inferior.

On the Riddle scale, Eich proved he would be get a score of one; tolerant people usually register a score of eight. If you are so repulsed by LGBT people that you are willing to give your money to deny them the same rights you have–I don’t care if it’s on your own time–how can you possibly believe you have the ability to lead your employees, many of who are LGBT, and motivate them to become the best they can be while expecting your known personal beliefs not to affect them at all?

I beg to differ with Michael. It’s not as though Eich made a public proclamation about his views on same-sex marriage while he was CEO of Mozilla–people learned about his views because the list of Prop 8 donors was public by law. How different would it have been if he had never donated money to support Prop 8, but still chose to believe privately that marriage is between a man and a woman?

This situation is vaguely reminiscent of when Marisa Mayer returned to work as CEO of Yahoo just days after giving birth to her son. The media made the move seem like Mayer’s deliberate proclamation to women everywhere that taking maternity leave was unacceptable as a successful, working mother. Yet, it was her choice to come back to work. And her position at a publicly traded company should have had no bearing on how her decision panned out in the media. But if she were an elected politician, the stakes would have been different, wrote Ruth Margalit in the New Yorker.

William Saletan points out in Slate that the very social liberalism that has protected LGBTQ employees in companies has now ousted a man whose views don’t align with the liberal agenda. No, he is not a minority, and no, he does not generally need society to fight for his basic rights. But, his right to contribute to Mozilla is just the same as anyone else’s.

Startups and tech companies often spout their “values”: affordable luxury! Privacy! Sustainable mayo! So when a CEO broadcasts an opinion that can damage those values-based reputations and divide users, then yeah, he or she should probably step down. Or at least remove themselves from public scrutiny, and keep those beliefs private. That’s not to say these people aren’t allowed to have opinions. But even beyond the techscape, PR nightmares like these have consequences. In this case, lots of Mozilla users are millennials, and according to Pew, nearly 70% of that group is pro-gay marriage. So a Prop 8-backing CEO probably won’t get Gen Y-ers to flock to Firefox and Thunderbird.