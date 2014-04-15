How A Serial Entrepreneur Is Challenging The Way Startups Launch

Alan Braverman is far enough into his career as a serial entrepreneur that he doesn’t want to start again from scratch. What he’s aiming to do is create a different kind of studio that brings talented teams together to work in tandem to test and build new startups. It’s called The Giant Pixel Corp. and it’s poised to challenge existing tech incubator and accelerator models.

“There’s nothing wrong with incubators or accelerators,” Braverman maintains, “I think that both are great for first-time entrepreneurs.” Between the fun and hard work, he says, startup founders have a chance to bond at places like Y Combinator. “I just don’t think it is right for me and my partners,” Braverman adds.

Alan Braverman (center), with partners John Cwikla (left) and Elliot Loh (right) Photo courtesy of Giant Pixel

Together, Braverman and partners John Cwikla and Elliot Loh have amassed tech cred from the likes of Geni, the genealogy startup that built Yammer as a way to communicate internally, which spun off and eventually sold to Microsoft. Braverman also cofounded Xoom, an international money transfer tool.

Rather than just investing in a project here or there as many founders who’ve cashed in do, The Giant Pixel’s founding team wants to build software products out of the parent company, not from the outside. Once a product is launched and can generate revenue, the plan is to spin it off into its own independent company.

The founding team provides the space–a completely redesigned office in San Francisco–and a “home brew” of proprietary code, development methodologies, and tools.

Because Giant Pixel isn’t an accelerator, there’s no application process. Aspiring entrepreneurs shouldn’t get too excited, though. Braverman says, “We are hiring people with the intent that they will leave the nest and go with one of the companies.” Which means the recruitment process is pretty rigorous.

“We do all the recruiting ourselves,” says Braverman. They don’t post openings, and instead rely on their extensive networks to bring people in the door. Though he contends he and his partners are good at hiring, Braverman’s learned that one of the most important things an entrepreneur needs to succeed is the ability to recruit people. “People don’t realize how important it is to be able to persuade someone to join you,” he explains, “It is equivalent to convincing an investor to give you funding.”