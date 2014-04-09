Brutal New Gun Safety Ad Warns Parents About The Real Monster In The House

As unbelievable as it may be, according to States United to Prevent Gun Violence , more than 1.5 million kids live in a home with unlocked and loaded firearms, and every day at least six children are injured in an unintentional shooting.





The nonprofit organization, agency Grey, production company Hornet and director Yves Geleyn created a new animated PSA to illustrate the brutal reality of these numbers.

Geleyn, who you may remember from such emotional animated ads as John Lewis’s Christmas spot “The Bear and the Hare,” introduces us to a little boy who’s scared of a “monster in the closet” but is reassured by his parents that there’s nothing to be afraid of. But of course, there is.





In a statement, States United to Prevent Gun Violence executive director Sue Hornik said, “In the wake of so many tragic mass shootings, the nation’s focus has been on strengthening gun laws. But one preventable threat to children’s safety is unlocked and loaded guns found around the house… the proverbial ‘monster in the closet’ of our new public service announcement.”

Grey and States United teamed previously on the award-winning gun safety spot, “Ed.”