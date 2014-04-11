6 Lessons The Tech Sector Must Learn From Main Street Business

It’s been my job for some time now to help other people build better businesses around their passions, skills, and talents. I did most of this work online, using the likes of social media, content marketing, and email to find leads, nurture relationships, and make sales. And I was really good at it.

Then I opened a main street business. My whole perspective on effective marketing, relationship-building, and business growth changed.

It’s easy to think that our new generation of business–all digital, all mobile, all-the-time–is a more effective way of doing business. But tech companies, digital entrepreneurs, and even freelancers working remotely have a lot to learn from the way main street businesses grow and thrive.

I opened a coworking space in a small town, and “coworking” is exactly how I explained the business to start. Unfortunately, few people here get that. I’ve worked on clearing up my message, relating it to things people do know, and working that into every marketing channel I have. Instead of saying “coworking,” I say it’s an open office where lonely people who normally work from home can work together.

Your mysterious launch materials might work, but being clear definitely will.

Main streets are communities. Here in Astoria, Oregon, we have the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association. It works to promote, develop, and encourage small businesses in the downtown corridor. No one worries about competition. They find more and more ways to work together, because they know that when one succeeds, the whole community succeeds.

We’re currently planning a Neon Walking Tour of our downtown area. It’s a great way for businesses to support each other, share a little history, and get people excited about the town as a whole.