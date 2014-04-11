Why You Should Encourage Conflict

If you are not generating the right type of conflict, your organization may lack innovation.

Many of today’s organizational leaders avoid conflict because they’ve been trained to build cohesion in teams. They have gone to the outward bound type of team building exercises, done the trust falls, and have come away from it all with the misguided impression that their job is to ensure that the team gets along, that the more cohesive and connected the team the better the result, and that conflict is destructive.

The same leaders also often talk about igniting the “spark of innovation.” But we need friction in order to ignite sparks. Without healthy and productive conflict we can’t generate friction. Simply put:

no conflict = no friction = no sparks

The challenge is how to ignite enough of the right type of conflict to bring the best out of people.

We can become better at promoting healthy conflict by distinguishing between conflict with a person and conflict about his or her idea–between attacking an idea not the person behind it. It’s okay for your team to be fighting, so long as they are fighting about the right things: ideas.

Challenge another person’s idea by thinking about the situation in terms of three points drawn onto a balloon: One point is you, the second is the other person, and the third is the person’s idea.

What happens when you squeeze two of the points together? The third gets pushed away. So if you close up the distance between you and the other person–and put some distance between you and the idea–you create resonance between you and the person.