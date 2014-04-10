See The Mind-Blowing Tricks Of The World’s Greatest Card Cheat (Who Is Blind)

Richard Turner has been blind since he was nine years old, but that doesn’t mean you’d want to sit down opposite him for a game of three-card-monty. The San Antonio man lays claim to the title of “the world’s greatest card cheat,” and–as the teaser for the forthcoming documentary Dealt makes clear–it’s not just talk.





Turner’s manual dexterity is staggering to watch, especially in slow motion–we get the opportunity to see exactly how someone with Turner’s skill deals cards from the bottom of the deck, parceling out cards while keeping the Queen of Spades at the top for himself. He fans out the cards with one hand, and extracts all of the fives from the deck while shuffling. It’s an impressive mastery of the deck regardless of Turner’s disability, though he’s explained before that being blind has actually helped him develop the skills he uses as a card shark: He says that he developed an enhanced sense of touch as a result, and with the guidance of instructor Dai Vernon (“The Only Man To Ever Fool Harry Houdini!”), learned to use that to perform shocking card tricks.





The film, directed by Luke Korem, isn’t due until 2015, but the stylized teaser, lovingly depicting Turner’s process with the cards, offers a hint of what’s to come–and just knowing how Turner pulls off his feats of dexterity doesn’t mean that you’ll be able to duplicate them, so think twice before trying to hustle Vegas.

See more tricks below