How To Build A Bike For SF’s Weird Cycling Culture

When Oregon Manifest approached us to represent San Francisco in The 2014 Bike Design Project our team was stoked. After closely following the 2011 competition, we jumped at the opportunity to put our point of view on the ultimate urban utility bike. Our studio consists of a small team of 13 most of whom are industrial designers; all are, to some extent, cyclists.

While our office is located in the elevated Potrero Hill district of San Francisco, most of us brave the steep grade and embrace the daily two-wheeled commute. When the competition kicked off in late November, we had the privilege of meeting skilled builder Tom Schoeniger of 4130 Cycle Works. With his background both in product development as well as frame building, it’s been a smooth and fruitful collaboration. Over the next five months we will be chronicling our journey to let the public in on our process and working style, which we normally keep behind closed doors.





Huge Design opened shop in the summer of 2010 to solve design problems in a straightforward, no-nonsense way. We have collaborated with companies such as Samsung, Microsoft, Nike, Google, HP, Sonos, and GoPro.

Tom Schoeniger of 4130 Cycle Works has been fabricating bicycles since 1988 when he started working with some of the first-generation California bike builders, IBIS and Salsa. In 2008 Tom started building under the name 4130 Cycle Works, where he specializes in classic looking bicycles made using the highest quality, modern materials fabricated with traditional construction techniques. Along with building frames, Tom who is a trained industrial designer, is currently a prototype machinist at the high-end product development firm, Lime-Lab.

For additional support 4130 has also tapped Tom James a talented frame builder, Stanford grad, and current product development engineer also at Lime Lab. We are extremely lucky to have this team, so experienced in frame building and development, as well as state-of-the-art fabrication facilities at our disposal. The team is driven to push the envelope on design and fabrication with our concept while keeping in mind real-world implications as if this were headed into production.





Built on both counterculture and entrepreneurship, San Francisco is one of the most unique cities in the world. The diversity in lifestyle is matched by the complexity of the city’s terrain, fostering a dynamic, one-of-a-kind bicycling culture. The mild Bay Area climate coupled with San Francisco’s compact seven-mile-by-seven-mile footprint make all the city’s wonderful assets easily accessible by bike, year round. The steep inclines of San Francisco’s terrain make some bike routes pretty challenging, but they don’t seem to discourage riders from hopping on single speeds or even fixed-gear bikes. The city’s cyclists don’t stop where the pavement ends. Riders can trek across the Golden Gate Bridge to the Marin Headlands, the birthplace of mountain biking. Hardcore riders can even be found within city limits, pounding the single track trails under the shadow of Sutro Tower, this one of the several mountain biking networks located within city limits. Cycling in San Francisco isn’t just a way to get to and from work; it’s equal parts utility, recreation, and political voice.