After Sketches, Dove’s Newest Experiment Is “The Beauty Patch”

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

We know that medicated skin patches can help curb harsh nicotine cravings, but what about a nasty habit of unreasonable self-loathing? That’s the question Dove sets out to answer in its latest experiment with Ogilvy & Mather Brazil.


Last time out the brand asked women to describe themselves to a former FBI sketch artist, then compared the results with how others described them. This experiment introduces a small group of women to psychologist Dr. Ann Kearney-Cooke, known for her work in eating disorders, body image and self-esteem issues. Dr. Kearney Cooke gives the women a patch called RB-X or “The Beauty Patch” to wear for two weeks and asks them to keep a video diary of that time.

The twist shows that the best medicine comes from inside ourselves. Cue eye rolls.


In a statement, Dr. Kearney-Cooke said, “When a woman feels beautiful, she radiates happiness and confidence, which inspires her life in a significant way. These women, like so many others, struggle to recognize their own beauty and it severely affects their daily lives. This ground-breaking experiment was designed to illustrate that beauty is a state of mind and that the power to feel beautiful comes from within.”


The result doesn’t pack as much of a punch as “Sketches” did and feels a bit more like a stunt. What do you think, a valuable lesson in self-confidence or a mildly insulting placebo prank?

