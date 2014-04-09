Can Coding Bootcamps Integrate With Colleges?

In the world of STEM education, coding bootcamps fill an important niche , re-educating the workforce to fill the growing number of vacant software engineering jobs in Silicon Valley and abroad. Now these bootcamps have their horizons set on traditional four-year colleges. Are the two antithetical, or will the college experience of the future be an amalgam of bootcamps and traditional semesters?

This story contains interviews with Shawn Drost, cofounder of Hack Reactor, and Jeff Casimir, executive director of the Turing School of Software and Design and business manager of Jumpstart Lab.

Take as an example a coding bootcamp called Hack Reactor. At the beginning of April, reps from the company met with the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore to discuss how its brand of STEM education could work in the university system of that country. And now, Hack Reactor has chipped the tip of the iceberg of university partnerships stateside, in a new project with Harvard.

“We hosted a visit from a curious professor a few weeks ago, which has developed into a collaboration on Harvard’s MOOC-like MCB80x,” says Shawn Drost, cofounder of Hack Reactor.

Now, Hack Reactor is building a new Q&A video functionality for the neuroscience professor’s course offered through the site. But a project that aims to integrate the curricula of both institutions seems further away–and one major issue is reputation.

“We’ve discussed deeper partnerships with others, but universities move at a pretty slow pace, and we haven’t moved on this yet,” says Drost. Jeff Casimir, business manager of Jumpstart Lab and executive director of the Turing School of Software and Design, has also thought of partnering with the University of Denver but says his team is moving slowly on it.

“I see the big potential with university partnerships to be a student pipeline. Programs like ours can build skills that allow someone to become really valuable within their passion domain,” Casimir says.