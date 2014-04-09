This Tearjerker Thai Insurance Ad Shows The Value Of A Generous Life

Insurance companies are often categorized as giant, faceless corporations that take your money and then engage in bureaucratic tug-of-war when you actually file a claim. Their advertising, however, typically pitch us on friendly service and how quickly they can help in the event of an unfortunate incident. But rarely, if ever, has an insurance company used the meaning of life as a selling point.





Thai Life Insurance and agency Ogilvy & Mather Bangkok tell the story of a man who makes a series of small but generous daily choices, with no thought to reciprocation. Sharing his lunch with a stray dog, helping a stranger on the street, a hefty donation to a small panhandler. And for what?

Well, the look on that little girl’s face when she’s wearing that uniform is one–and right about the spot you can time the itch in your eye to start.

On its YouTube page, the rough translation says the ad isn’t the answer to leading a good life but “could be a starting point for you to do certain things … to find the answer yourself.”





Thai ads are renowned for hitting the heartstrings hard, and this is just the latest emotional roller coaster Ogilvy & Mather Bangkok has served up for the brand. If you feel like keeping the tear train rolling, check out this spot for the brand from 2011.