Now You Can File For Divorce Online With Wevorce, The H&R Block Of Nasty Breakups

Today not only can you find the love of your life online–now you can also divorce them.

The pleasure is courtesy of a San Francisco based startup, Wevorce, which wants to make it easier and less painful to get divorced. It’s a huge market: Every 13 seconds, someone is filing divorce in this country, says CEO and co-founder Michelle Crosby.

“I believe that when we tend to celebrate a coupling, we are demonizing the uncoupling,” she says. “When you have children together, you can let go of husband and wife and still remain mom and dad with respect and integrity.”





Crosby is no stranger to divorce. She first experienced the process when she was nine years old. “In the ’80s my parents had one of those War of the Roses divorces that ultimately led, by the time I was nine, to one of their lawyers deciding it would be a good idea to place me on the stand. At nine years old I still have this very vivid memory of one of their lawyers walking up to me and asking, ‘If you were stranded on a desert island, which island would you choose? Which parent would you choose to live with?'”

The average cost of a divorce is $27,000. The average cost of Wevorce is $10,000.

Michelle later in life worked as a lawyer before making the jump to the startup world with Wevorce.

Today, Michelle runs Wevorce with her ex-husband, Mark Michaud as COO. After 10 years of marriage, they split, but by reflecting on the process they went through, they realized that divorce doesn’t have to be as painful, complicated, and costly as it is for most Americans. “The average cost of a divorce in this country is $27,000. The average cost of Wevorce is $10,000,” according to Crosby.

By combining software that couples can use at home, and mediation with a lawyer at locations that Wevorce has set up across the West Coast, each client is presented with all the information they need in a clear and concise process. Crosby and Michaud also make sure that they call attention to the psychological weight of the situation.