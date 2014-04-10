How To Get Rid Of Toxic Office Politics

Office politics are a fact of life with which most employees are unfortunately intimately familiar. The employee who was just promoted might not do the best job, put in the most hours, or have the most developed skills, but they certainly knew how to play the game.

While a great deal of workers feel office politics hurt productivity, a 2012 survey by Robert Half International shows 56% of workers feel politicking is necessary to get ahead in their career. Yet, these interoffice power struggles can hurt your company in a myriad of ways.

Office politics are toxic for your company culture, and unhappy employees are famously unproductive. A recent study by Gallup found employees’ perceptions of their work environments impact their well-being and productivity. This study is even called “Causal Impact of Employee Work Perceptions on the Bottom Line of Organizations,” suggesting how your team views your organization can affect how your company actually performs.

While most companies know happier workers are more productive, engaged, and even creative, few companies have done anything to curtail office politics. So, it’s no wonder we are in the midst of an employee engagement crisis. A Gallup poll from last year found a whopping 70% of workers are disengaged on the job. This lack of enthusiasm and passion hurts the economy, since it translates to between $450 and $500 billion in lost profits. Office politics aren’t just bringing your company culture down–these same politics are also losing your company money.

It’s not too late for your company to turn itself around and get rid of the injurious office politics hurting your workforce. By keeping your best people aligned with important organizational goals and keeping tabs on workflow, you can end office politics and get people back to work.

Here are four ways to save your company culture before it becomes more cutthroat than a political campaign:

According to a poll conducted by workforce performance trainer Dale Carnegie in 2013, fewer than 6% of companies communicate goals on a daily basis. To reduce office politics, communication has to be continuous and flow both up and down the organizational chart.