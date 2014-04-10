The Former CEO Of IBM On Working At A Global Scale

We are in the midst of the first truly global era in human history. It is an era in which the volume of people, products, services, and–perhaps most importantly–ideas being circulated around the world is greater than ever before.

The fundamental question for companies–particularly those in developed markets–is not whether to compete globally, but rather how to compete globally.

In earlier eras, companies might have simply shifted production to low-wage countries. But it’s unlikely their investment in these countries would have been focused on developing local talent or producing goods that could be sold to local populations.

Today, the evolving model is the globally integrated enterprise, which refers to companies that are truly global–as opposed to multinational–in their management and their operations. In this model, work is organized in fundamentally different ways. It calls for different skills and behaviors, more collaboration, greater focus on a multiplicity of cultural differences, and less hierarchy.

As an example, decisions about where to locate operations are based on how to maximize value for customers, employees, and business partners. In the succinct observation of one of my former colleagues, Michael Cannon-Brookes, IBM’s vice president of global strategy for growth markets, “Instead of taking people to where the work is, you take work to where the people are.”

Thus rather than maintaining separate supply chains in different markets, there is one supply chain, and it’s global, not just for products, but also services, capital, ideas, and intellectual property.

Soon after I moved into the CEO suite at IBM in 2003, I saw the need to transform the company, given what we at IBM saw coming–namely, fundamental shifts in the information technology industry and in the global business environment. Not only did our products and services need to be transformed, so did the entire structure of the company. So we took wholesale action, which positioned us to deliver on our business model on a sustainable basis, while giving us greater flexibility to focus on growth and profit opportunities in what was a rapidly-changing world.