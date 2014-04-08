GoldieBlox Is Back, With An Ad That Shows The Difference Between Being A Princess And Being An Engineer

The last time girl-focused toy brand GoldieBlox came out with a creative ad idea , it went viral…and then it went legal. The legal mess around its adaptation of the classic Beastie Boys song “Girls,” even if its quick replacement still helped the brand win a Super Bowl appearance , spoiled a lot of the fun and certainly started to overshadow both the brand’s marketing creativity and its message of presenting girls with more diverse toy options.





Well, now the brand is back with another throwback of sorts, this time spinning the ol’ “This is Your Brain on Drugs” line into both an indictment of the princess industrial complex and a celebration of females in engineering.

Back when the Beastie spot came out, GoldieBlox founder Debbie Sterling said she understands that a lot of girls do genuinely like princess stuff, but “just because a girl loves princesses doesn’t mean she doesn’t also love karate or building bridges.”





The new ad gleefully points out that, as opposed to princessing, engineering offers more confidence–and job prospects–to any girl’s future.

Your move, Partnership for a Drug-Free America.