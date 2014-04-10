Why Your Marketing Department Is Likely Behind The Curve

Here’s a paradox for you: As businesses continue to expand further and further into the realm of digital marketing, CMOs are the only C-suite executives who are just beginning to use hard data to prove results.

CEOs, on the other hand, are consistently tasked with providing reports to validate their contribution to the bottom line. So are CIOs and CTOs. Yet with a surplus of consumer data now publicly available and easily collected, most marketing chiefs still get by on their perceived benefit to the company without having to accurately demonstrate their monetary value add.

And yet CMO budgets are growing by leaps and bounds, year-over-year. Marketing budgets were projected to grow 6% last year. By the year 2017, CMOs will spend more on IT than their counterpart CIOs.

It’s time to stop guessing where this money is showing return and start spending effectively in line with data-driven results. Here’s how:

Digital marketing spending now represents more than 2% of company revenues. That number is expected to swell to 9% this year, according to Deloitte, while IT spending remains flat at 3% of revenues. Eventually, nearly all companies will invest substantial revenue in digital marketing. And they can all do it, too: there will never be a shortage of online billboards to paste a logo onto, or vacant ad space before the next YouTube video to buy up.

But when every company out there speaks up at the same time about their message and their story, the result might sound a lot like a shouting match. How, then, will you get your voice in the customer’s ear?

Start by hiring a data scientist to review the customer data you’ve already got. It’s a huge asset that is likely untapped (or poorly tapped at best)–use it to make the ad space you’re purchasing worthwhile. Take the time to research where your audience is and test different messages on different outlets to make sure you get the most bang for your ad buck.