With New Information, Our Data Models Point To Foul Play On Malaysia Air Flight 370

We’re now entering the fifth week of the search for MH370, and here at Fast Company Labs, the fourth week of developing our Monte Carlo data model in order to figure out where it went. We determined that wherever the plane ended up, it’s most likely course rules out the possibility that the plane was flying by autopilot . So were we right?

When we read about the disappearance of MH370, we thought it would be a great real-life, real-time example of how to use computer modeling to answer the question: Where is MH370 most likely to be located?

We still can’t say for sure, but we ought to be able to tell where MH370 is more or less likely to be, because we know several key data points–all of which are public information. We know:

1) Where MH370 deviated from its flight path, and we know where it was last visible to radar. And therefore…

2) We know the direction it was headed during that time period.

3) We know the approximate hourly arcs of where the plane could be, from reconstructing the Inmarsat satellite ping information. (In the spirit of our approach, we model these arcs as probabilities, not fixed locations, to account for the known error.)

In our model, we simulated the MH370’s location at each hourly interval, determined from a combination of its tendency to move toward the satellite ping arcs–our known geography constraints–and not doing so in a way that would be unrealistic for a plane’s flight path (for example, we ruled out the plane quickly doubling back on itself.) We assumed it was traveling at Boeing 777 cruising speed, Mach 0.83.