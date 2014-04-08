This Satisfying Browser Game Lets You Slap Joffrey From “Game Of Thrones” Over And Over Again

When it comes to “love to hate” characters on television, everybody not named “King Joffrey” is playing for second place. There are anti-heroes, sociopaths, and outright monsters stalking the televisual streets of everywhere from Woodbury (both undead and still-breathing) to Pawnee (“You got Jammed!”), but there’s no one as compellingly vile on television as Jack Gleeson’s sneering adolescent king on Game of Thrones. This is a character that the show’s creators have recognized requires the occasional scene in which Peter Dinklage slaps him, just to provide the audience some form of relief.





The vicarious thrill of watching Dinklage (or occasionally Lena Headey, who plays the character’s mother) slap Joffrey is an important part of the Game of Thrones experience, but the creators of the browser-based game Kingslapper (warning, some installation may be required) have figured out that there’s nothing more satisfying than doing it yourself: Controlling a Tyrion Lannister avatar, you swipe in from the right to slap Joffrey’s stupid face. Players get six tries, and are awarded points based on the strength of their slaps. As games go, the play is perhaps a bit simple, but given that every single swipe brings a fresh strike to the face of the King of Creeps, who cares?