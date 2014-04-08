Comcast On Time Warner Cable Merger: “Sometimes Big Is Good”

As Comcast prepares to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow, the media conglomeration filed a 650-page public interest statement Tuesday morning to emphasize how its merger with Time Warner Cable would not decrease broadband and pay TV options for consumers.

“We understand why any large merger will attract questions about competition and consolidation,” David Cohen, Comcast’s executive vice president and chief diversity officer in public policy, said in a conference call. “Comcast and Time Warner Cable do not compete against each other in any area. This transaction will not lead to reduction in consumer choice in any market.”





Though the two telecommunications companies offer Internet and cable TV services, Cohen said they serve different markets. In contrast, Comcast, the largest Internet provider in the U.S., did point to a number of tech companies it does consider competition–including AT&T, Verizon, DirecTV, Dish, Netflix, Apple, Yahoo, Google, and Facebook.

“In order for us to be competitive, we need to have the additional scale that comes from this transaction,” he said. The $45 billion deal to purchase Time Warner Cable will give Comcast less than 30% share of video subscribers in the U.S. and upgrade the speeds and availability of services to Time Warner Cable customers, he added.

“There’s been a lot of discussion of whether big is bad and sometimes when companies join together, big can be dangerous,” Cohen said. “Sometimes big is necessary and good … We think we’re going to convince people the substantial benefits here outweigh any of the risks that may arise as a result of us getting larger.”