Size Doesn’t Matter: Alternative Metrics For Success

“So, how many employees do you have now?” Every entrepreneur gets this question, and many can relate with both empathy and frustration.

It’s a total trap. It’s a judgment question, meant to quietly help the asker gauge your relative “success” based on the idea that if you have more people working for you, you must be doing well.

I am very uncomfortable with this question, as are many entrepreneurs, because I know what it is getting at. Many assume that the bigger my company is, the better I must be. And I’m worried I might buy into that idea of success too much as well.

So, does size really matter? Of course, to many it does. If you’re building a firm or a gigantic operation, having a large and solid base of employees is key. But some of the most successful people have worked in groups under five.

We’re getting the metrics for success and what it means wrong here and focusing on something that doesn’t necessarily indicate anything about the future for a company or individual. By focusing on the size of a company as the only indicator, you’re missing many things at play: namely, the most important–how is the foundation of this company? If you have an open office full of employees but not a solid company manifesto, culture, idea, and direction, you’re doomed.

Growth metrics are quantitative, not qualitative. What we need to do is to consider a venture, business, or concept holistically. The right hires, realms of experience, or board members and leadership are just as important as rounds of funding and butts in seats.

Sure, funding will break news in certain financial and technology outlets, but here are a few more qualitative questions that we could and should be asking: