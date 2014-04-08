This “Silly Walk” Sign At A Crosswalk In Norway Is The Future Of Traffic Management

The joy of Monty Python sketches is surprisingly enduring: More than 30 years after the comedy troupe’s Flying Circus sketch series ended, it continues to be rediscovered and celebrated by new generations of fans around the world. Including, of course, in Ørje, Norway.

Ørje is a village of about 2,000 people near the Swedish border, and the Swedish art collective Kreativiteket have delighted fans of the venerable comedy troupe, as well as every other pedestrian, by converting a crosswalk in the village into one that requires a silly walk–something that Monty Python once suggested the British government had an entire Ministry devoted to developing.





While a government grant wasn’t obtained to help them develop it, the crosswalk’s street sign–which features the outline of a man in a bowler hat walking all silly-like–makes it clear that crossing this street must be done in a silly manner. Residents seem to be fine with this, and so do the authorities–while a news report explains that the sign is technically illegal, the village’s mayor has a hard time not laughing when she insists that “This kind of fun should be allowed.” Even motorists stopping at the intersection for silly-walking pedestrians seem to be having a good time. Who can argue with anything that makes drivers feel generous toward slow-moving pedestrians?