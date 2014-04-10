How A Kid With Too Many Toys Inspired The Netflix For Legos

You don’t need to be a parent to understand that sharing is probably one of the hardest concepts for kids to learn.

It’s not surprising then that a kid surrounded by too many toys and with a frustrated mom spawned the idea for Pley–a Netflix for Lego.

Elina Furman was surrounded by toys. Not only as mom to two children under the age of six, but as founder of A-List Mom, a media company with over 70,000 subscribers, she was inundated with sample products. When every day is like a birthday filled with new toys, Furman said her son was “turning into a little monster.” In effort to redirect their attention to more constructive play, Furman says she spent a small fortune on new Lego sets. It wasn’t long before she figured there had to be a better way.

A look at her existing business with A-List moms provided the germ of an idea. Emailing and marketing to moms has to have a commerce component, she explains, so she started looking at different ways to monetize the subscriber list. “As we all see with Daily Candy and others, the ad model is hard,” she says. And working with so many subscription companies that were constantly driving new users, made her “a little jealous.”

When she couldn’t find a subscription service for the Lego bricks, Furman knew she was on to something. Research indicated that global sales of Lego sales rose to $4.6 billion in 2013, making it the biggest toy company in the world, and the market for all toys in the U.S. last year totaled $22.09 billion.

But she didn’t have a clue how to handle the logistics of a rental service. That’s when she was introduced to former investment banker Ranan Lachman and the two forged a partnership. Lachman was already playing with the idea of starting a toy service, says Furman. “He brought a lot of amazing ideas and really great insight on how to make shipping possible.” Together they discussed how to refine their goals to have longevity, and offer items that would help kids learn and develop.

Pleygo, as it was called originally, launched last year and grew quickly from the two-person founding team to 23 staffers. Subscriptions range between $15, $25, and $39 depending on the size of Lego set. To date, the company has shipped over 75,000 sets to over 15,000 subscribers from its San Jose warehouse.