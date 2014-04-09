You Might Be Better At Being Rob Ford Than Rob Ford Is–Here’s Your Chance

No matter what day you’re reading these words, odds are that embattled Toronto mayor Rob Ford has said or done something shameful on this very day. Most recently, for instance, he was caught on film, seemingly drunk, arguing with security at a Maple Leafs game, and also found himself disinvited from an Easter parade. Whether his plan is to render previous transgressions less prominent with a steady stream of new embarrassments, or there is no plan at work, Ford doesn’t appear to be in control of himself. Now, there’s a way for the rest of us to take the reins and have a go instead.
A new free, HTML5 video game called “Crackathon” lets users control a cartoonish version of the Canadian official, that is somehow not terribly far removed from the real thing. Developed by University of Waterloo engineering students Nick Mostowich and Chris Ngan during HackNY’s annual spring Hackathon, the game lets users bounce around through a Toronto-y landscape in typical wildly misguided efforts to not get impeached. Over the strains of actual soundbites such as “I’m an addict!” the mayor strives to evade cops and reporters, all while accumulating “party points” from marijuana leaves and booze bottles. Hopefully, though, users won’t find the gameplay too … addictive.