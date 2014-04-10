How Cheezburger Recovered From Their Hiring Blunder

A year ago, the CEO of the large social humor network–that includes sites such as Fail Blog, The Daily What, and I Can Has Cheezburger–laid off 24 employees, about 35% of its staff.

Huh made the decision after a first-quarter review call with his board while on vacation with his family: “It was very clear that the path we were taking was too risky and we weren’t going to meet our numbers,” he says. He took 48 hours to decide what to do, cut his trip short, and made immediate “manageable” cuts instead of risking “Herculean” cuts later. “When the numbers show up, that’s when you act.”

Launched in 2007, Cheezburger had been profitable until it took venture capital investments, says Huh. “We raised $30 million in 2011, and our company went from 45 to 90 people in nine months,” he says “We started spending more than we were making.” The 2013 missed projections came as a result of Cheezburger’s audience moving from desktop to mobile. In fact, mobile usage had doubled from the year before, but ad rates are lower on smartphones.

you’re not a true startup unless you flirt with death every few months

“Mobile continues to grow, but the revenue we generate from it is significantly less,” Huh told GeekWire shortly after the April 2013 layoffs. “We want to take this year and think about how we can generate similar returns in mobile, or else you are going to have the case of one part of your platform subsidizing the other.”

The company focused on high-value, marquee partnerships with advertisers to drive deeper engagement with users. Huh identified certain skill sets that were vital to the new strategy and left the decision of who stayed and who was let go to the respective team leaders.

“The cuts came down to attitude or aptitude,” says Huh, who held a job fair to help displaced employees find new jobs.