This “A-Z Of Dance” Video Showcases The World’s Most Spectacular Moves

Diesel wants you to dance, preferably while wearing their jeans. To advertise their Jogg jeans collection (an ultra-flexible jean-jersey hybrid), the brand has created an exciting montage of world-class dancers, strutting their stuff. The A-Z of Dance features the popular styles you know (twerking) and a bunch you’ve never heard of (Memphis Jookin? Whine?). The video will inspire you to bust a move, though if you want to look anything like the performers in this spot, you’re going to need more than a new pair of pants.