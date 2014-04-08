Say Hello To The New Twitter

After months of teasing, Twitter officially confirmed that its new redesign is nigh. And–brace yourselves–it looks a lot like Facebook.





Pretty soon, you’ll start to notice changes like an enormous splashy cover image hovering over your feed. All of Twitter’s text and widgets are a bigger, theoretically making everything easier to read. And embedded images are given a bit more prominence as well. Other new features include:

Best tweets: Your most retweeted and faved material will appear a bit larger in the feed.

Pinned tweets: You’ll now be able to pin one of your tweets to the top of your page. Twitter says this makes it “easy for your followers to see what you’re all about.”

Filtered tweets: Now when you visit someone’s profile, you can view various iterations of their timeline, like @ replies, tweets with photos/videos, etc.

I know, I know. Nobody likes change. But it’s worth remembering that this redesign isn’t intended to appeal to Twitter’s power users, aka the folks who already use TweetDeck, anyway. Rather, it’s meant to present the social network as a more friendly-looking place to newbies who might find Twitter’s platform confusing. It all weaves nicely into Twitter’s mission to reinvent itself as an easy service that, ideally, your mom can use, too.