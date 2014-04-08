advertisement
A Musical Poster Activated By Touch Lets You “Feel Flavor”

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

Food companies have generally relied on images to convey the deliciousness of their products. To expand the sensory spice experience, UK-based spice company Schwartz has added sound to the mix. They enlisted illustrator Billie Jean to create a visual and auditory work of art, inspired by taste. Jean translated each herb and spice into a color and shape and then created a painting with conductive ink. The visual representation of each spice was then assigned a musical chord. (Cumin was E flat major and chilli was A flat major.) Finally, the painting was paired with a mobile device via Bluetooth, allowing individuals to actually “play’ the poster by touching it. It’s a lovely melding of the physical and the digital. Next up: a musical poster that also includes scratch ‘n sniff.


“Feel Flavor” is a collaboration between Print Tech collective, Novalia and Grey London. The brand and agency have created previous iterations of the campaign that provide a new sensory window onto food–like this video of exploding spices that combines taste and sound.

