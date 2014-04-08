A Musical Poster Activated By Touch Lets You “Feel Flavor”

Food companies have generally relied on images to convey the deliciousness of their products. To expand the sensory spice experience, UK-based spice company Schwartz has added sound to the mix. They enlisted illustrator Billie Jean to create a visual and auditory work of art, inspired by taste. Jean translated each herb and spice into a color and shape and then created a painting with conductive ink. The visual representation of each spice was then assigned a musical chord. (Cumin was E flat major and chilli was A flat major.) Finally, the painting was paired with a mobile device via Bluetooth, allowing individuals to actually “play’ the poster by touching it. It’s a lovely melding of the physical and the digital. Next up: a musical poster that also includes scratch ‘n sniff.