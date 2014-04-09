In Defense Of A Liberal Arts Degree

As I write this, high school seniors across the land are giving each other triumphant fist bumps, bursting into tears, or casting thanks or blame toward all those who played a role in their college acceptances–or rejections. If one of them is your child, you have about a month to figure out where to send that deposit check.

I’m certain you’ve already heard plenty of advice about the type of school your child should attend and what he or she should major in while there. If you weren’t familiar with the term STEM–science, technology, engineering, and mathematics–before the college process started, you certainly are now. And I suspect you’ve heard at least one joke about the earning potential of philosophy majors.

At a time when student debt exceeds $1 trillion and around four in 10 recent college grads are unemployed or underemployed, it makes a lot of sense to choose an educational path that leads directly to a high-paying career. STEM majors such as biomedical engineering, cybersecurity, and actuarial science seem like the safest bets.

I’d like to propose a counterargument, however, to those students who are drawn to the liberal arts–who want to study the dead poets, expand their minds with a classical core curriculum, and major in a subject that doesn’t culminate in a professional certification: Do it.

I know a lot of liberal arts graduates. I have hired a bunch of them. And I am one myself, having studied both psychology and art history. What I have found is that people with degrees in subjects such as history and literature–and, yes, even philosophy–tend to possess many of the qualities, skill sets, and aptitudes that are in highest demand in my own industry (marketing communications) and in others that rely on creative thinking and foresight.

In my experience, these are the areas in which liberal arts graduates really stand apart:

With the business world in a perpetual state of flux, companies have to continually reinvent themselves or risk being left behind. This means we need talent who are capable of reinventing themselves, as well–men and women who are mentally agile and relentlessly curious.