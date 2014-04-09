How To Really Listen To Your Customers

There’s nothing that is more effective for improving the quality of your product or service than listening to your customers.

But often businesses don’t solicit their customers’ opinions. Sometimes the problem is that business owners or managers don’t know how to go about setting up a process, or think that obtaining customer comments will be too expensive or complex.

But sometimes the barrier to instituting a plan for listening to the customer is simply the fear of what they will hear.

I learned from my father, who founded J.D. Power and Associates in 1968, that ultimately the truth is already out there. You may not want to face it, but it’s there. Customers–and often employees–know when there are problems, issues, or concerns. Even the business owners or managers might know a problem exists but are trying to ignore its presence.

Another reason my dad always gave to push past a reluctance to bring problems to light is the fact that perception is reality when it comes to customers. Customers can feel the pain: they see the symptoms of poor processes, leadership, or quality. The customer may not always be able to give you the exact reason or cause for the problem, but they can pinpoint the symptoms.

Once there is acceptance for learning what the customer has to say, the question becomes how to go about it.

Large companies might engage a market research company like J.D. Power and Associates, or assign the task to an internal division. Too often my father would see the pitfalls of handling the analysis of customer feedback within an organization: the very human instinct of self-preservation is just too strong for employees with a vested interest in the status quo to not somehow shade the results as they make their way up the chain of command.