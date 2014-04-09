5 Better Ideas Than Happy Hour For Coworker Bonding

If you are nudging your team to feel closer, there’s nothing wrong with the team dinner. It’s convenient. It’s relatively cheap, and inoffensive–we’re all comfortable with eating. We’re not all comfortable with karaoke or skydiving. But over time, eating out gets boring, not to mention fattening.

Avi Millman, CEO and cofounder of Stray Boots, a company that offers cell phone-based tours and scavenger hunts (often used as team building events) offers this ideas for better bonding experiences that your teams might actually want to participate in.

There’s some evidence that a key part of feeling closer to someone is experiencing the same thing at the same time. When you do something you haven’t done before, the memory becomes more pronounced.

On Stray Boots’ tours, teams will take pictures of themselves by urban monuments they might not have noticed (“Philbert” the pig in Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market, for instance), thus experiencing their own cities in new ways. Cooking classes and brewery tours are likewise not on most people’s daily agendas, and hence can bring you closer than dinner, which you eat all the time.

Teams naturally feel closer when they accomplish things together. As one project manager wrote to me on Twitter, her best bonding experiences involved “shipping software on time. My [experience] is teams bond over meaningful work not made up games.” Which is true. But other things can be meaningful too.