The Five Personality Types You Have To Work With

Humans have a remarkable capacity to understand what other people are doing.

This plays an important role in our ability to strategize about what the other side is likely to do in a negotiation and to make sense of why the people we work with act as they do.

The most common way we do this is by imagining ourselves in someone else’s position.

But the problem with simulating other people’s behavior by imagining what we would do is that there are systematic ways that other people differ from us. These differences lead to errors in our predictions about how other people will act.

One of the most obvious ways that people differ is in their core personality characteristics. Personality reflects relatively stable differences in the goals that people are motivated to pursue. If you understand the core dimensions of personality, then you can use that information to assess the characteristics of the people you work with. When you know their personality profile, you can make better predictions about what they will do.

A great place to start is with what personality psychologists call the Big Five personality characteristics. These traits reflect the most prominent ways that people differ from each other.

The Big Five traits are: