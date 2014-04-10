How You Unplug: At The End Of The Day, And Beyond

April is National Stress Awareness Month , but chances are, you’re already quite aware of your stress.

Sixty-one percent of adults surveyed by the American Psychological Society say managing stress is important, but only 35% claim to do a good job with managing their levels. Money, work, and the economy are the highest reported stressors in our lives.

To top it all off, according to a 2011 Mother Jones report, we’re working harder, and getting less for it. Productivity is increasing, but overall wages aren’t keeping pace:





Whether you need to hire an extra hand to help or make rules for how you communicate, chances are overworking is a problem you’re seeking answers to.

We asked about your methods of unplugging from work–whether for the evening, the weekend, or a vacation–and received mixed responses. Some embrace the always-on lifestyle, claiming it makes them more productive, aware professionals. Others are fighting a losing battle with their boundaries, pushed farther toward burnout each week.

From email to vacations, while some of you draw clear boundaries, most of you are either unable or unwilling to unplug. Here are some of the responses gathered from our recent Facebook polls.

With the Internet always at our sides, it’s easier than ever to let the barrage of email, phone calls and IMs chase you home. According to Mother Jones, 22% of employed email users are expected to respond after hours. Half of us check email on the weekends, and 34% on vacation.