These Legos Are A “Game Of Thrones” You Can Share With Your Kids

Want to share Game of Thrones with your kids, without quite so much blood and anatomical correctness? Or reenact Arya Stark’s spree of vengeance on your desk at work? Pick up these “Dragon Sword Fighter Force” Legos from Chicago company Citizen Brick –it’ll set you back $220 for the whole set, but that may be a small price to pay for a tiny Joffrey whose head easily pops off.





The set of 12 are Game of Thrones Legos in all but name, including convincing stubby plastic versions of Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Ygritte, Jon Snow, and a White Walker. The collection also comes with a bonus “Sir Typesalot” figure, a chubby, white-bearded gentleman who bears a striking resemblance to Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin. The minifigs are also available in four sets of three, if your loyalties to a particular house are strong, or your budget limited.

“Albuquerque Action Squad”

Citizen Brick’s catalog of repurposed and reprinted Lego parts also includes an “Albuquerque Action Squad” whose three minifigs look suspiciously like Saul Goodman, Jesse Pinkman, and Walter White, as well as single figures like the paraphernalia-toting “Botany Enthusiast.”

Citizen Brick also does custom printing, taking requests for any creative idea that can be printed onto tiny yellow heads–noting of course that “Citizen Brick respects copyrighted images, characters, and designs,” so “please submit original design ideas only.” You bet.