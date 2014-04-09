The Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg On Being Foolish And Humble

Known to many as Howard Wolowitz in the television series The Big Bang Theory , Simon Helberg plays a bowl-cut bearing Aerospace Engineer who still lives at home.

Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory Image courtesy of CBS Networks

Being the nerdy underdog has been a common comedic theme for Helberg, from roles in Arrested Development to Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog.

For his latest project, he’s writing, acting, and co-directing with wife Jocelyn Towne the film We’ll Never Have Paris, which debuted at SXSW 2014. The film is based on true events of their life together.

Working on The Big Bang Theory and creating a film at the same time requires a “need” to make it all happen. The drive for the film comes from “the need to keep expressing different parts of myself,” Helberg says.