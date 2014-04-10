New Family Guy App Redefines Fox’s Mobile Gaming Strategy

Family Guy is known for pushing the boundaries of taste and decorum, but now Fox is using it to push digital boundaries.

Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff–a free iOS and Android app launching April 10–is positioned to drive viewers, solidify show loyalty, better integrate with episode storylines and advertisers, and create new revenue streams than previous Fox mobile campaigns. Its success could direct how Fox structures future apps for its other properties, particularly TV.

“We’ve dabbled in this with other apps and games, but we’re trying to push the envelope with this app,” says Matt McMahon, VP of mobile for Fox Digital Entertainment, which developed the game with San Francisco mobile gaming company, TinyCo, and Fuzzy Door, the production arm of Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.

“With these applications, we’re looking to drive new business, and create an ongoing engagement platform for fans–not just by putting promotional brands in the game, but integrating storylines from the franchise,” he adds.

Fox Digital Entertainment’s Rick Phillips (l) and Matt McMahon Susan Karlin

Gaming integration with film and TV properties is hardly new–with Syfy/Trion Worlds’ Defiance serving as the mothership of what’s possible. But Fox campaigns for its films and TV brands have been more limited–e.g., an Angry Birds tie-in app with scenes bridging Rio and Rio 2 films; an Ice Age app that offered players gaming points for watching the trailer and clicking through to buy a movie ticket. But Fox saw a more expansive and experimental opportunity with Family Guy, through the creative flexibility of animation and the show’s popularity (more than 55.6 million likes on its Facebook page.)

Quest’s original story draws from the primetime animated program’s 200-plus episodes about endearingly ignorant dad, Peter Griffin, and his dysfunctional family. In the game, Peter and Ernie the Giant Chicken get into another epic battle, creating mayhem. It’s the player’s job to rebuild the town.

“The plan is to put something from an episode into the game on a Wednesday before the episode airs on a Sunday,” says McMahon. “You’ll be able to interact with it as a pre-release of what’s going to air. The TV episode will promote back to the game, and you’ll be able to pick up the story and continue from there.”