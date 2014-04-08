Infographic: See 31 Of The Most Popular Coffee Concoctions From Around the World

You may think that Starbucks does coffee every conceivable way, with its endless flavor combinations, milk options, and Italian-sounding cup sizes. But from Senegal to Cyprus, coffee gets infinitely more creative. “Around the World in 31 Coffees,” an infographic by British airline search engine CheapFlights, tempts you to travel based on the myriad ways to drink your dose of daily caffeine. In Austria, for example, they drink Wiener Melange, which involves espresso, egg yolk, brown sugar, and whipped cream. In Vietnam, there’s Ca Phe Da, which layers ground coffee, condensed milk, boiling water, and ice in a tall glass. Starbucks may be more convenient than, say, Germany. But it’s worth the flight to sip in style.