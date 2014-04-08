Infographic: See 31 Of The Most Popular Coffee Concoctions From Around the World

You may think that Starbucks does coffee every conceivable way, with its endless flavor combinations, milk options, and Italian-sounding cup sizes. But from Senegal to Cyprus, coffee gets infinitely more creative. “Around the World in 31 Coffees,” an infographic by British airline search engine CheapFlights, tempts you to travel based on the myriad ways to drink your dose of daily caffeine. In Austria, for example, they drink Wiener Melange, which involves espresso, egg yolk, brown sugar, and whipped cream. In Vietnam, there’s Ca Phe Da, which layers ground coffee, condensed milk, boiling water, and ice in a tall glass. Starbucks may be more convenient than, say, Germany. But it’s worth the flight to sip in style.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens